Madeleine Peyroux tickets on sale in Toronto at Danforth Music Hall Theatre

Madeleine Peyroux brings her distinctive blend of jazz and blues to Danforth Music Hall Theatre in Toronto, Ontario, on April 10, 2026. Her smoky vocals and timeless interpretations promise an evening of elegance and musical craftsmanship.

Tickets for the Toronto performance are on sale now. Fans can buy directly from the Danforth Music Hall Theatre box office or on ScoreBig, where tickets are offered with no hidden fees and guaranteed authenticity.

Peyroux’s performances are known for their warmth and intimacy, often blending her own compositions with classics from Billie Holiday and Leonard Cohen. Toronto audiences can expect a refined showcase of her artistry in one of the city’s most cherished venues.

