Mae Martin at Newman Center in Denver: tickets on sale

Mae Martin brings sharp, personal comedy to the University of Denver’s Newman Center — Gates Concert Hall in Denver on May 8, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The hall’s warm acoustics and comfortable seating create an ideal atmosphere for a thoughtful, story-rich set.

Tickets are on sale now. Buy at the venue box office or choose ScoreBig for access to major events with no hidden fees.

Denver audiences can expect quick wit, honest anecdotes, and a blend of observational humor that plays well in a theater setting. The Gates Concert Hall offers clear sightlines across its tiers, adding to the listening experience for long-form bits and punchy tags alike.

Arrive early to explore campus parking options and nearby dining. Spring shows in Denver often draw strong demand, so booking in advance is recommended to secure preferred seating.

Shop for Mae Martin tickets at Gates Concert Hall on May 8, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Mae Martin tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.