Maggie Lindemann tickets on sale in Phoenix at Crescent Ballroom

Maggie Lindemann brings her dark-pop sound to The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix on Feb. 18, 2026, at 8 p.m. The downtown venue’s intimate room is tailor-made for Lindemann’s mix of alt-pop edge and confessional songwriting, promising a close-up concert experience for fans.

Tickets for Feb. 18 are on sale now. Purchase at the Crescent Ballroom box office or shop at ScoreBig, where you’ll find tickets to major events with no hidden fees—so checkout totals stay straightforward.

After breakout singles and a fast-growing fan community, Lindemann’s live show pairs glossy hooks with high-energy staging. Expect favorites alongside newer tracks that showcase her shift toward guitar-driven pop and rock textures. With limited capacity and strong demand, the Phoenix date is a smart one to secure early.

The Crescent Ballroom’s reputation for great sound and sightlines makes it a go-to for artists on the rise, and Phoenix fans will get to experience Lindemann’s latest evolution in a setting that amplifies both vocals and atmosphere.

