Magic City Hippies tickets on sale in Atlanta at Variety Playhouse

Magic City Hippies bring their funky, sun-soaked indie sound to Variety Playhouse in Atlanta on Jan. 16, 2026. The Miami-based trio’s mix of groove-driven pop and alternative rock has made them a favorite among festival crowds and indie fans alike.

Tickets for the Atlanta performance are on sale now. Purchase directly through Variety Playhouse or shop via ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing and no hidden ticket fees. It’s the easiest way to secure your spot for this vibrant live show.

With infectious hits like “Fanfare” and “Franny,” the band’s live sets blend feel-good vibes with top-tier musicianship. Variety Playhouse’s eclectic atmosphere offers the perfect backdrop for a high-energy night out in Little Five Points.

Shop for Magic City Hippies tickets at Variety Playhouse on Jan. 16, 2026

