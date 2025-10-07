Magic City Hippies tickets on sale in Washington at 9:30 Club

Magic City Hippies bring their sun-washed indie-funk to Washington, D.C.’s 9:30 Club on January 21, 2026, at 7 p.m. The Miami-bred trio’s groove-forward sound—equal parts alternative, pop and chillwave—has made them a festival favorite and a reliable sellout in club settings.

Expect a feel-good set filled with sing-along hooks, agile guitar work and bass lines built for the dance floor. The 9:30 Club’s iconic room and top-tier sound make it a perfect home for a band that thrives on crowd energy and late-night vibes.

With only one D.C. stop on the schedule, fans should plan ahead—demand for weeknight shows at the 9:30 Club is consistently strong, especially for acts with a reputation for high-tempo, summery sets.

