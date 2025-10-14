Marc Martel’s One Vision of Queen tickets on sale for Lynn concert

Marc Martel’s One Vision of Queen (image via the artist's website)

Marc Martel’s One Vision of Queen brings the spirit of Freddie Mercury to Lynn Memorial Auditorium in Lynn, Massachusetts, on March 28, 2026. Renowned for his uncanny vocal resemblance to Mercury, Martel delivers a stirring tribute to Queen’s iconic catalog of hits.

Tickets are on sale now through the auditorium box office and at ScoreBig, where fans can buy tickets with no hidden fees. Expect rock classics like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Somebody to Love,” and “We Will Rock You” performed with power and authenticity.

Martel’s live show is a must-see for Queen fans, offering an unforgettable night of music that honors one of rock’s greatest bands.

Shop for Marc Martel’s One Vision of Queen tickets at Lynn Memorial Auditorium on March 28, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Marc Martel’s One Vision of Queen tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.