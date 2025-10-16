Maro at Neumos in Seattle: tickets on sale

Maro brings an intimate night of pop and indie-leaning songs to Neumos in Seattle on April 24, 2026, at 8 p.m. The Capitol Hill venue is known for its close-to-the-stage feel, making it a great spot to catch rising artists up close.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy at the Neumos box office or through ScoreBig, which provides tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Expect a set that leans into expressive vocals and detailed arrangements, well suited for Neumos’ club setting. With limited capacity compared with theaters and arenas, shows here often move quickly once on sale, especially for Friday nights in the neighborhood’s busy music corridor.

Consider arriving early to claim a prime viewing spot and to streamline entry. With multiple nearby venues and bars, the area can be lively — planning ahead helps you focus on the music once doors open.

