Martin Lawrence tickets on sale in Rockford at Hard Rock Live

Martin Lawrence will bring his signature comedy to Hard Rock Live in Rockford, Illinois, on January 23, 2026. The legendary comedian and actor has been a fixture in American entertainment for decades, from his iconic sitcom “Martin” to blockbuster films like the “Bad Boys” franchise.

Tickets for the Rockford performance are available now at the Hard Rock Live box office and at ScoreBig, the trusted source for live event tickets with no hidden fees.

Lawrence’s stand-up showcases his trademark storytelling and comedic timing, covering everything from relationships to culture with sharp humor. His live performances remain as popular as ever, drawing fans eager to see one of comedy’s biggest stars in person.

Illinois audiences will not want to miss this chance to enjoy an evening of laughter with Martin Lawrence in Rockford.

Shop for Martin Lawrence tickets at Hard Rock Live Rockford on January 23, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Martin Lawrence tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.