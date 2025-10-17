Matt Pryor tickets on sale in New York at Mercury Lounge

Matt Pryor headlines Mercury Lounge in New York, New York, on April 9, 2026. The celebrated Lower East Side room offers an up-close setting ideal for the singer’s melodic songwriting and candid stage presence.

Tickets for the April 9 show are on sale now. Buy at the Mercury Lounge box office or secure seats at ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees—keeping checkout fast and straightforward.

Known for work with The Get Up Kids as well as solo releases, Pryor’s set typically mixes heartfelt originals and fan favorites that resonate in an intimate club. Mercury Lounge’s sound and cozy footprint keep the performance personal, turning the night into a shared experience between artist and audience.

If you’re a longtime fan or discovering his catalog live for the first time, this New York date is a can’t-miss evening of songwriting craft.

Shop for Matt Pryor tickets at Mercury Lounge on April 9, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Matt Pryor tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.