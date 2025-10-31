Melissa Etheridge in Pickering at Casino Resort — tickets on sale

Melissa Etheridge heads to Pickering Casino Resort in Pickering, Ontario, on March 27, 2026. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter brings her unmistakable vocals and guitar-driven rock to the intimate showroom.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at the resort box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees. Fans seeking close-up views and a spirited night of music should act quickly for the best section options.

With staples like “Come to My Window,” “I’m the Only One,” and “Bring Me Some Water,” Etheridge’s concerts blend powerhouse performances with personal storytelling. The Pickering venue’s modern production and comfortable seating provide a great environment for a high-energy set.

Make a full evening out of it with on-site dining before the show, and enjoy an intimate concert from one of rock’s most enduring voices.

Shop for Melissa Etheridge tickets at Pickering Casino Resort on March 27, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Melissa Etheridge tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.