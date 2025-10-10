Melrose Avenue tickets on sale in Denver at Bluebird Theater

Melrose Avenue brings its alt-pop energy to Denver’s Bluebird Theater on May 5, 2026. The historic East Colfax venue offers excellent sightlines and a lively, old-Denver vibe—perfect for a spring night out with a rising act.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Bluebird Theater box office, or pick them up on ScoreBig, which features tickets to major events with no hidden fees. Shopping through ScoreBig keeps checkout simple and transparent.

Expect a set that blends hooky choruses with shimmering guitars, built for singalongs and dancing on the main floor. The Bluebird’s intimate capacity means you’ll be close to the action, whether you’re grabbing a rail spot or hanging by the bar with friends.

With Denver’s live scene running hot into spring, this one-night stop is a strong addition to the calendar for fans of fresh, radio-ready rock. Get your plans set early—demand at the Bluebird tends to run high for buzzy touring acts.

Shop for Melrose Avenue tickets at Bluebird Theater on May 5, 2026

