Michael Sanzone tickets on sale in New York at Mercury Lounge

Michael Sanzone brings his pop-rock flair to Mercury Lounge in New York, New York, on Nov. 10, 2025. The rising performer is set to deliver a heartfelt and energetic set inside one of Manhattan’s most intimate and iconic venues.

Tickets for the Nov. 10 performance are on sale now. Fans can buy at the Mercury Lounge box office or through ScoreBig, which provides tickets with no hidden fees — keeping costs clear and affordable for concertgoers.

Sanzone’s dynamic vocals and engaging stage presence have made him one to watch in the pop scene. His Mercury Lounge performance gives New York fans a front-row opportunity to see a breakout artist on the rise, up close and personal.

Plan an early arrival to grab a prime spot and enjoy one of downtown’s favorite live rooms for discovering new talent.

Shop for Michael Sanzone tickets at Mercury Lounge on November 10, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Michael Sanzone tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.