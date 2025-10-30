Miguel tickets on sale in Chicago at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Miguel brings his sleek R&B and pop stylings to the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on Feb. 28, 2026, at 8 p.m. The Uptown landmark’s spacious floor, ornate design, and rich acoustics suit a set that moves from slow-burn ballads to dance-floor anthems.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at the box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—ideal for fans planning a stress-free night out in the city.

Expect Miguel’s signature blend of smooth vocals, guitar-driven textures, and a charismatic stage presence. The Aragon’s production scale elevates the experience, supporting a show that can shift from intimate to expansive in a heartbeat. With Chicago’s deep R&B audience and the venue’s storied history, this is a date likely to draw a vibrant weekend crowd.

Gather friends, map your pre-show stop along Broadway, and get ready for a set where radio favorites sit alongside fan-favorite cuts. For Chicago concertgoers craving a stylish evening of modern R&B, the Aragon Ballroom is the right room at the right time.

