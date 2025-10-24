Miss Bashful brings an after-hours blend of techno and electronic grooves to Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom in Denver on April 18, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. Housed in a historic Curtis Park venue known for its late-night energy, this show promises a dance floor packed with deep bass, crisp percussion, and hands-in-the-air moments.

Tickets for April 18 are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom box office or shop at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—so the price you see is the price you pay.

Miss Bashful’s sets move with intent, stacking hypnotic rhythms, melodic peaks, and percussive surprises that keep the room moving from open to close. The Ballroom’s intimate footprint and well-tuned sound system make it easy to lock into the groove without ever losing sight of the booth. Expect a night that balances underground flavor with danceable hooks tailored for Denver’s passionate club community.

If you’re plotting a spring night out, the location’s central neighborhood puts great food and drink options steps away before you head in for the main event. Grab your crew, plan your ride, and be ready to move.

Shop for Miss Bashful tickets at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on April 18, 2026

