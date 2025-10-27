MJ The Musical tickets on sale in Sacramento at SAFE Credit Union PAC

MJ – The Musical brings its Broadway production to the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center in Sacramento, California, with select accessible performances on April 18 and April 19, 2026. Featuring the music of Michael Jackson, the show traces the creative drive behind the King of Pop’s artistry with dazzling choreography and a live band.

Tickets for Sacramento performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the venue box office or at ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees. The April 18 matinee is an audio-described performance, and the April 19 matinee is a sign-interpreted performance, expanding access for theatergoers.

From iconic hits to inventive staging, MJ – The Musical delivers the energy and precision of Jackson’s catalog while offering a behind-the-scenes look at the rehearsal room. The SAFE Credit Union PAC’s sightlines and acoustics make it an ideal setting for a production built on movement and sound.

Sacramento Performance Dates:

