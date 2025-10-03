Monster Energy Supercross tickets on sale in Salt Lake City at Rice Eccles Stadium

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will roar into Salt Lake City’s Rice Eccles Stadium on May 9, 2026. This premier motocross event brings the top riders in the world together for a day of high-octane competition and thrilling jumps.

Tickets are on sale now through the stadium box office and at ScoreBig, where fans can purchase with no hidden fees. Whether you’re a longtime fan of motocross or new to the sport, this event promises adrenaline-pumping excitement for all ages.

Supercross events have become some of the most popular motorsport competitions in North America, featuring world-class athletes and heart-stopping stunts that keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The Salt Lake City stop is a key part of the championship series and is expected to draw fans from across Utah and beyond.

