Monster Jam tickets on sale in Houston at NRG Stadium

Monster Jam roars back into Houston’s NRG Stadium for three adrenaline-charged shows this February 2026. Fans can expect heart-pounding action and high-flying stunts as the world’s best drivers push 12,000-pound trucks to their limits in one of motorsports’ most exciting family events.

Tickets for the Houston events are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the NRG Stadium box office or through ScoreBig, which offers Monster Jam tickets with no hidden fees. ScoreBig makes it easy to compare seating options and find the perfect seats for your Monster Jam experience.

Monster Jam has been thrilling audiences for decades, featuring fan-favorite trucks like Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, and Max-D. Each show includes racing, freestyle, and two-wheel skill competitions that showcase the drivers’ precision and power. Houston’s state-of-the-art stadium provides a massive stage for all the mud-flinging, car-crushing action fans expect.

Whether you’re a long-time follower or new to the arena, Monster Jam at NRG Stadium promises high-octane entertainment the whole family will love.

Shop event dates

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Monster Jam tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.