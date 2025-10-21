Monster Jam tickets on sale in Philadelphia

Monster Jam rumbles into Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on April 18, 2026, at 1 p.m. The stadium will transform into an arena for high-powered trucks and jaw-dropping freestyle thrills, offering fans a full afternoon of motorsports action in South Philadelphia.

Tickets for the April 18 event are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Lincoln Financial Field box office or secure seats through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Philadelphia’s football venue provides the space and sightlines to showcase massive jumps, donuts and side-by-side racing. Families and longtime Monster Jam followers can expect competitive heats and the chance to cheer on their favorites throughout the program. With its convenient location near public transit and ample parking, the stadium is a popular stop for large-scale touring productions.

Whether you’ve seen Monster Jam before or are bringing first-timers, this spring stop promises big energy and bigger air as the trucks take over the gridiron. Plan ahead to lock in great seats for a Saturday afternoon built for adrenaline and photo-worthy moments.

Shop for Monster Jam tickets at Lincoln Financial Field on April 18, 2026

