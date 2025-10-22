Monty Python’s Spamalot tickets on sale in Las Vegas at The Smith Center

Monty Python’s Spamalot brings its side-splitting humor and absurd British wit to Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, with performances running from February 24–28, 2026. Based on the classic comedy “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” this Tony Award-winning musical delivers a joyous parody of Arthurian legend like only Python can.

Tickets for all Las Vegas performances are on sale now. Theater lovers can purchase directly from The Smith Center box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major live events with no hidden fees and secure checkout.

Filled with iconic songs like “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” and “Knights of the Round Table,” Spamalot continues to delight audiences worldwide. Its Las Vegas engagement promises laugh-out-loud moments, lavish production numbers, and a cast ready to bring the absurdist genius of Monty Python to the stage once more.

Upcoming Performances in Las Vegas:

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Monty Python’s Spamalot tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.