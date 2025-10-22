Moonchild tickets on sale for Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta

Moonchild brings their soulful and genre-blending sound to Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 9, 2026. Known for their fusion of R&B, soul, and electronic influences, Moonchild creates an atmosphere that captivates audiences.

Tickets for the April 9 concert are now available through the Cobb Energy Centre box office and via ScoreBig, where fans can find seats with no added fees.

Atlanta concertgoers can look forward to an evening of lush harmonies and smooth grooves as Moonchild performs songs from their latest albums and beloved fan favorites. The group’s musicianship and onstage chemistry make every performance an intimate, unforgettable experience.

