Morgan Wallen Announces 2026 ‘Still The Problem’ U.S. Tour

Morgan Wallen will return to the road next year with his “Still The Problem” U.S. Tour. The tour follows the release of Wallen’s 2025 album I’m The Problem, which came out on May 16.

The tour is scheduled to kick off in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium with back-to-back dates on April 10 and 11. From there, the country singer is slated to make stops in cities such as Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Denver, Pittsburgh, Chicago and Baltimore before wrapping up on August 1 in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

Notably, Wallen will also perform at three major college football stadiums: Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, and Alabama’s Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Additionally, a group of notable country artists will join Wallen on the road. Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley, and Thomas Rhett will serve as direct support on select dates.

The second-of-four lineup will rotate between Gavin Adcock, Flatland Cavalry, and Hudson Westbrook, while Jason Scott & The High Heat, Zach John King, Vincent Mason, and Blake Whiten will open each night as first-of-four performers.

Pre-sale registration for the “Still The Problem” Tour is available now through November 6 at 10 p.m. local time. General ticket sales begin Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans can visit Wallen’s official website for more information and additional details.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

April 10: Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

April 11: Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium w/ HARDY, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

April 18: Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Vincent Mason, Zach John King

May 1: Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 2: Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 8: Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Zach John King

May 9: Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Flatland Cavalry, Zach John King

May 15: Gainesville, Fla. @ Ben Hill Griffin Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

May 16: Gainesville, Fla. @ Ben Hill Griffin Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

May 29: Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

May 30: Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Vincent Mason

June 5: Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 6: Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Acrisure Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 19: Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

June 20: Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Zach John King

July 17: Baltimore, Md. @ M&T Bank Stadium w/ Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat

July 18: Baltimore, Md. @ M&T Bank Stadium w/ Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat

July 24: Ann Arbor, Mich. @ Michigan Stadium w/ Thomas Rhett, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 25: Ann Arbor, Mich. @ Michigan Stadium w/ HARDY, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

July 31: Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field w/ ​​Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten

Aug. 1: Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field w/ Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, Blake Whiten