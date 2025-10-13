Moulin Rouge! The Musical tickets on sale in Boston at Citizens Bank Opera House

Moulin Rouge! The Musical brings the glitz, glamour, and romance of Baz Luhrmann’s award-winning film to Boston this summer. Performances will run from July 29 through August 9, 2026, at Citizens Bank Opera House, giving theater fans plenty of chances to experience this dazzling Broadway hit.

Tickets for all Boston performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Citizens Bank Opera House box office or online at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events nationwide — all with no hidden fees. TicketNews readers can also save an additional 5% by using code TICKETNEWS5 at checkout.

Winner of 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! transforms the stage into a bohemian dreamscape filled with high-energy choreography, stunning sets, and reimagined pop hits from artists like Elton John, Lady Gaga, and The Rolling Stones. The Boston engagement continues the show’s nationwide tour, bringing its larger-than-life spectacle to New England audiences.

The Citizens Bank Opera House provides the perfect setting for the show’s signature blend of passion and performance art, with its ornate architecture and prime location in Boston’s theater district. Whether you’re a longtime theatergoer or discovering this story for the first time, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a must-see event this summer.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical – Boston Performance Dates

Special offer for TicketNews readers — get 5% off on Moulin Rouge! The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.