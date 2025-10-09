MSG Entertainment Introduces Sphere Immersive Sound at Radio City Music Hall

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) is bringing next-generation audio technology to one of New York City’s most iconic venues. The company announced that Sphere Immersive Sound — billed as the world’s most advanced concert audio system — will debut at Radio City Music Hall this fall, starting with the 2025 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.

The technology, already in use at Sphere in Las Vegas and New York’s Beacon Theatre, will roll out across all concerts and events at Radio City beginning in January 2026. MSG Entertainment says the installation marks a major milestone in the Music Hall’s near century-long history, offering artists and audiences alike a dramatically enhanced listening experience.

“The introduction of Sphere Immersive Sound at Radio City is the next evolution in the nearly 100-year legacy of this iconic venue,” said Josephine Vaccarello, Executive Vice President, Live for MSG Entertainment. “With Sphere Immersive Sound’s debut at the Beacon Theatre and the opening of Sphere in Las Vegas, we’re continuing to expand this technology across the MSG Family of Companies’ venues.”

Using advanced 3D audio beamforming and wave field synthesis, Sphere Immersive Sound delivers precise, consistent sound to every seat in the venue. Each of the system’s more than 7,000 individually amplified loudspeaker drivers allows for crystal-clear, headphone-quality audio — from the front row to the upper mezzanine.

For the Rockettes’ annual holiday production, which marks its 92nd season, the new sound system will be integrated directly into the show. “With the unique capabilities of Sphere Immersive Sound, we can creatively play with music and sound effects within the Music Hall to immerse audiences in Christmas like never before,” said Jessica Tuttle, Executive Vice President of Productions for MSG Entertainment.

The installation at Radio City also introduces new features to the Sphere Immersive Sound platform, including 3D Differential Beamforming — which lets artists digitally sculpt audio throughout the space — and Intelligent Audio System Synthesis, which integrates non-HOLOPLOT speakers into the system for consistent sound in every corner of the venue.

The 2025 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes opens November 6, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets are available at rockettes.com/christmas or in person at the Ticketmaster Box Office at 1260 6th Avenue.