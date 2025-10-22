MxPx & The Ataris tickets on sale for 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C.

MxPx and The Ataris bring their high-energy punk rock to the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., on March 26, 2026. Fans can expect a night of classic hits and anthems that defined an era of pop-punk and alternative rock.

Tickets for the March 26 show are on sale now. Purchase at the 9:30 Club box office or online via ScoreBig, where fans can score tickets with no hidden fees.

Both MxPx and The Ataris have carved out decades-long careers in the punk scene, known for their raw lyrics and electrifying performances. Their co-headlining date at 9:30 Club offers a rare chance for fans to catch two iconic acts sharing the same stage.

