Natalie Jane tickets on sale in Chicago at Avondale Music Hall

Natalie Jane headlines Chicago’s Avondale Music Hall on March 13, 2026, at 8 p.m. The Northwest Side venue pairs a club-style layout with robust sound, ideal for the rising vocalist’s soaring hooks and confessional pop style.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy at the venue box office or via ScoreBig, which lists tickets for major events with no hidden fees, giving buyers a straightforward checkout experience.

Natalie Jane’s live set highlights powerful vocals, contemporary pop production, and an emotional through line that resonates in a room built for close-up performances. Expect a mix of radio-ready singles and deep-cut favorites, with the kind of dynamic crescendos that turn first-time listeners into fans. The Avondale neighborhood’s easy pre-show options add to the appeal for a Friday night out.

Chicago audiences consistently turn up for emerging voices with big-stage potential. This date offers a chance to catch a rising artist in an intimate space before the venues get bigger. Bring friends, arrive early, and settle in for a showcase of modern pop craftsmanship.

