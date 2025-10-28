Natalie Jane tickets on sale in Washington at The Atlantis

Natalie Jane brings her powerhouse vocals to The Atlantis in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 2026. The club’s close quarters and crisp sound make it a great match for an artist whose songs move from intimate verses to big, cathartic choruses.

Tickets for the March 23 show are on sale now. Fans can buy at the venue or at ScoreBig, which offers a straightforward checkout and no hidden ticket fees. If you’re choosing between the floor and raised views, ScoreBig’s listings help you find the angle you want.

Expect a set that draws from breakout singles and fan-favorite tracks, with a crowd ready to sing along. For D.C. concertgoers, The Atlantis continues to be a must-visit room for rising artists—arrive early to secure a good spot and take in the opener.

Natalie Jane tickets at The Atlantis on March 23, 2026

