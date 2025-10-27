NCAA Wrestling Championships tickets on sale in Cleveland at Rocket Arena

NCAA Wrestling Championships (image via the official website of NCAA | 2022)

NCAA Wrestling Championships return to Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, from March 19–21, 2026. Fans will witness the nation’s best collegiate wrestlers compete across multiple sessions for the ultimate Division I title.

Tickets for all NCAA Wrestling Championships sessions are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from the Rocket Arena box office or online through ScoreBig, which provides access to top events with no hidden ticket fees.

Each year, the NCAA Wrestling Championships draw thousands of fans from across the country, showcasing elite athletes in one of college sports’ most intense competitions. Cleveland’s Rocket Arena has hosted numerous NCAA events, offering an electrifying environment for fans eager to cheer their schools to victory.

From early preliminary rounds to the finals, every session brings drama, passion, and unforgettable moments on the mat. Make plans now to be part of one of the most exciting weekends in college athletics.

Championship Sessions at Rocket Arena:

