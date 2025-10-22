Neil Forever – A Tribute to Neil Diamond tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Greek Theatre

Neil Forever – A Tribute to Neil Diamond brings a nostalgic night of timeless hits to the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on April 25, 2026. Fans can expect an evening celebrating the legendary performer’s music, from “Sweet Caroline” to “Cracklin’ Rosie,” performed with passion and precision.

Tickets for the Los Angeles performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from the Greek Theatre box office or through ScoreBig, where they’ll find great seats with no hidden ticket fees and a trusted guarantee on all purchases.

The Greek Theatre’s open-air setting makes it one of the most iconic venues in Southern California, offering an intimate yet electrifying concert experience. This tribute performance captures the spirit of Neil Diamond’s signature sound and energy that have captivated audiences for decades.

Shop for Neil Forever – A Tribute to Neil Diamond tickets at Greek Theatre on April 25, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 5% off on Neil Forever – A Tribute to Neil Diamond tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.