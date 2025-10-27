Nitty Gritty Dirt Band tickets on sale for Niagara Falls at Avalon Theatre

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band brings its legendary Americana sound to the Avalon Theatre at Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on April 18, 2026. Known for timeless hits like “Mr. Bojangles” and “Fishin’ in the Dark,” the band’s live show spans decades of country-rock excellence.

Tickets for the Niagara Falls performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Fallsview Casino box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major concerts and events with no hidden fees.

Celebrating more than 50 years of music, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band continues to blend bluegrass, folk, and rock in a way few others can match. Their performances capture the enduring spirit of classic Americana, making this Ontario concert a must-see for fans across the region.

Shop for Nitty Gritty Dirt Band tickets at Avalon Theatre on April 18, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Nitty Gritty Dirt Band tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.