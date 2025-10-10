No Doubt Announces Las Vegas Residency at Sphere for Spring 2026

No Doubt is returning to the stage with a six-night residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere in May 2026. The shows, titled “Live at Sphere,” will be the band’s first extended run of performances in almost 14 years.

The residency will bring together Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young, marking a reunion following their performance at Coachella in 2024 and their recent appearance at the FIREAID charity concert.

The concerts are scheduled for May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16, 2026, at the cutting-edge Las Vegas venue known for its immersive visual and sound technology.

“The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way,” Stefani shared in a statement. “The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.”

Fans can register for early access now through Monday, October 13 at 10 a.m. PT. The pre-sale begins Wednesday, October 15 at 10 a.m. PT, with any remaining tickets available to the general public on Friday, October 17 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit No Doubt’ official website.

A list of residency dates can be found below:

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026







