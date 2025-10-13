No Doubt tickets on sale for Las Vegas shows at the Sphere

No Doubt will take the stage at the groundbreaking Sphere in Las Vegas for a limited series of shows running May 6–16, 2026. The performances mark a highly anticipated return for the iconic rock band, known for their dynamic sound blending ska, punk, and pop — and their unforgettable live energy.

Tickets for all No Doubt performances at the Sphere are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly through the venue box office or online via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major concerts and live events with no hidden fees. TicketNews readers can also enjoy an exclusive discount for a limited time.

Led by Gwen Stefani, No Doubt became one of the defining bands of the 1990s and early 2000s with hits like “Don’t Speak,” “Just a Girl,” and “It’s My Life.” The group’s Las Vegas shows promise a mix of their classic anthems and fan favorites performed with stunning visuals and immersive sound inside one of the city’s most advanced concert venues. For fans old and new, these performances are a must-see event in the 2026 concert calendar.

The Sphere’s cutting-edge design and acoustics make it a perfect home for No Doubt’s vibrant style and high-energy stagecraft. Expect a full sensory experience that matches the band’s genre-bending spirit and enduring appeal.

No Doubt – Upcoming Performances at the Sphere, Las Vegas

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on No Doubt tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.