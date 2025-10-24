No Doubt tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Sphere

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt | Photo by Lorie Shaull from St Paul, United States, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

No Doubt hits Las Vegas for a multi-night stand at Sphere, bringing the band’s high-energy fusion of ska, pop, and rock to one of the most advanced venues in the world. With the group’s singalong catalog and Sphere’s wraparound visuals and state-of-the-art audio, fans can expect an immersive concert experience on the Strip.

From early-era grooves to chart-topping anthems, No Doubt’s set is built for a party—big hooks, tight rhythms, and the charisma to match. Sphere’s technology delivers stunning clarity and larger-than-life imagery, amplifying every chorus. Plan your weekend around the show and enjoy dining and nightlife steps from the venue.

Las Vegas performance dates & tickets

