O.A.R. tickets on sale in Vail at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

O.A.R. will bring their signature blend of rock, reggae, and jam-band energy to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, Colorado, on June 19, 2026. Known for their engaging live shows, the Maryland-based band continues to be a favorite for summer concertgoers.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase them at the Ford Amphitheater box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major concerts with no hidden fees. Expect an evening filled with anthems like “Shattered (Turn the Car Around),” “Love and Memories,” and “Hey Girl.”

Set against Vail’s mountain backdrop, the open-air amphitheater provides a perfect setting for O.A.R.’s upbeat sound and communal spirit. The group’s live performances often include extended jams and audience sing-alongs, making each show a one-of-a-kind experience.

