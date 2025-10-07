On Cinema Live! tickets on sale in Chicago at Thalia Hall

On Cinema Live! brings its irreverent comedy and movie-obsessed humor to Thalia Hall in Chicago on March 22, 2026. Fans of the cult series can experience Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington’s chaotic blend of live satire, film reviews, and on-stage surprises in person.

Tickets for the Chicago show are on sale now at the Thalia Hall box office and via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events without hidden service charges.

Known for skewering Hollywood conventions with deadpan wit, On Cinema Live! continues to grow its dedicated fan base through its unique fusion of comedy and performance art. The Chicago date promises an intimate, unpredictable evening for film buffs and fans alike.

