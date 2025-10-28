Pat Metheny tickets on sale in Lexington at Lexington Opera House

Pat Metheny brings his signature guitar tone and genre-crossing jazz artistry to Lexington Opera House in Lexington, Kentucky, on March 25, 2026. The ornate, intimate theater is a perfect backdrop for Metheny’s melodic improvisation, allowing fans to hear every detail from acoustic passages to electric explorations.

Metheny’s live shows blend virtuosic playing with approachable themes, drawing both dedicated jazz listeners and newcomers who appreciate instrumental storytelling. Expect a set that touches on decades of acclaimed work along with fresh material, all delivered with the warmth and precision that has defined his career.

Plan an early arrival to enjoy downtown Lexington dining before settling in for an evening of world-class musicianship in one of the region’s most beautiful rooms.

