Paul McCartney’s upcoming concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has fans buzzing, but the real surprise isn’t the music legend’s return to the Strip — it’s the ticket prices. While Ticketmaster is currently listing tickets for as much as $96 each, fans can find the exact same seats for just $29 at ScoreBig.

The disparity has left many fans asking the same question: how can tickets on the so-called “secondary market” — often criticized for being more expensive — actually becheaper than the official primary box office?

The answer, according to industry experts, lies in a controversial practice known as floor pricing.

Secondary Market Savings

Traditionally, consumers have assumed that primary ticketing outlets such as Ticketmaster would offer the lowest prices, while resale platforms would tack on hefty markups. In many cases, that’s true. But ScoreBig and other competitive marketplaces frequently undercut official box office prices, particularly when venues or promoters impose rigid restrictions on how low their tickets can go.

Currently, Paul McCartney Las Vegas tickets on ScoreBig are available for less than a third of the Ticketmaster price. For fans, that difference means more money saved for travel, hotels, and the other costs of attending a major Las Vegas event.

Advertisement

As Steve Gomez of ScoreBig explains:“Venues often institute a floor pricing policy, which is anti-consumer. It prevents tickets from being sold at their true market value and keeps fans paying more than necessary.”

Floor Pricing: An Anti-Consumer Policy

Floor pricing sets a minimum amount at which a ticket can be sold, regardless of supply and demand. That means if demand is soft, prices can’t naturally fall to entice buyers. Instead, fans are forced to pay artificially inflated rates — even when cheaper tickets are available elsewhere.

This practice has already come under scrutiny. TicketNews previously reported on a Bruce Springsteen show in Oklahoma where floor pricing left many fans frustrated. Tickets that should have been more affordable were locked at higher levels, pushing buyers into paying far above true market value.

The case drew national attention, with many longtime Springsteen fans voicing anger at being priced out of an artist they had supported for decades.

Allegiant Stadium: Same Story?

TicketNews has not yet confirmed whether Allegiant Stadium and Ticketmaster are using official floor pricing for the McCartney show. However, the current numbers strongly suggest so. Screenshots of recent offers show Ticketmaster prices at $96.77, while the same sections are listed at just $29 on ScoreBig.



This kind of disparity is exactly what frustrates fans — and it illustrates why consumers should compare platforms before making a purchase.

The Consumer Advantage: Shop Around

For McCartney’s October 4th show in Las Vegas, fans willing to shop around can find hundreds of tickets at substantial discounts. ScoreBig’s Paul McCartney ticket listings currently show wide availability at less than half the price charged on Ticketmaster.

For consumers, the lesson is clear: don’t assume the primary box office has the best deal. Floor pricing often works against fans, while the open competition of the secondary market can create real opportunities for savings.

McCartney’s Got Back tour is one of the year’s most anticipated concert events. With Allegiant Stadium capable of seating more than 60,000 fans, plenty of tickets remain in circulation — and not all of them are priced equally. By turning to competitive marketplaces like ScoreBig, fans can experience a once-in-a-lifetime show without overpaying.

A Better Deal for Fans

Paul McCartney’s music has always been about breaking boundaries and defying expectations. It seems only fitting that fans looking to see him live in Las Vegas this October are doing the same — bypassing inflated primary prices and finding true value on the secondary market.

Get Paul McCartney Las Vegas tickets starting at $29 on ScoreBig today.