Perfume De Gardenia in Chicago — tickets on sale at Copernicus Center

Perfume De Gardenia brings its celebrated stage production to the Copernicus Center in Chicago on Nov. 4, 2025. The Northwest Side landmark hosts a one-night engagement that blends music, theater, and romance—an ideal night out for fans of Spanish-language productions and classic bolero flair.

Tickets are on sale now.

The Copernicus Center is a favorite for touring productions and concerts, with excellent acoustics and an intimate feel that brings audiences closer to the stage. “Perfume De Gardenia” has won over audiences with elegant arrangements, vintage style, and a story that pays homage to golden-age Latin music. Expect polished vocals, live musicians, and a nostalgic atmosphere that resonates with longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Make an evening of it in Jefferson Park—arrive early for neighborhood dining, then settle in for a polished performance that celebrates timeless melodies.

