Pink Droyd tickets on sale in Fort Wayne at Clyde Theatre

Pink Droyd – A Tribute to Pink Floyd brings a full-scale celebration of Floyd’s catalog to Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne on Jan. 31, 2026, at 8 p.m. Expect immersive visuals, rich harmonies, and faithful renditions spanning early psychedelia to arena-size anthems.

Tickets for the Jan. 31 show are on sale now.

From soaring guitar leads to spacious synths, Pink Droyd recreates the textures and dynamics that define Pink Floyd’s live legacy, complete with a light show designed for maximum impact in Clyde Theatre’s modern space. Whether your must-hear is “Time,” “Wish You Were Here,” or a deep cut, this tribute delivers.

Convenient parking, comfortable sightlines, and top-notch sound make Clyde Theatre a strong choice for a winter night out in northeast Indiana. Gather your crew and plan for an evening that honors one of rock’s most influential bands.

