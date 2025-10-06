Pitbull tickets on sale in London at Hyde Park

Pitbull is bringing his signature global party to London’s iconic Hyde Park on July 10, 2026. Known to fans as “Mr. Worldwide,” the Miami-born hitmaker will deliver a high-energy performance packed with chart-topping anthems, Latin rhythms, and undeniable charisma in one of the city’s most legendary outdoor venues.

Tickets for Pitbull's London show are on sale now.

From “Timber” to “Give Me Everything,” Pitbull’s catalog has dominated dance floors for over a decade. His London stop brings a touch of Miami heat across the Atlantic, offering fans a midsummer celebration filled with fireworks, lights, and a crowd ready to move.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Hyde Park, this open-air concert promises to be one of the standout live shows of 2026. Grab your shades, your crew, and prepare for a day of non-stop hits and international energy.

