PlayStation the Concert brings the music of legendary gaming franchises to life at the Auditorium Theatre at Midland Center for the Arts in Midland, Michigan, on March 18, 2026. Fans can expect a thrilling multimedia experience featuring live orchestral performances paired with high-definition game visuals from beloved PlayStation titles.

Tickets for the March 18 performance are on sale now. They can be purchased at the Auditorium Theatre box office or online through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top events with no hidden fees.

“PlayStation the Concert” celebrates music from fan-favorite series such as God of War, The Last of Us, and Horizon Zero Dawn, all performed by a full symphony and choir. It’s a must-see event for gamers and music lovers alike, showcasing how video-game scores have become a powerful part of modern storytelling.

Midland audiences will enjoy an immersive evening that bridges cinematic sound and interactive art, highlighting the innovation behind PlayStation’s most memorable soundtracks.

