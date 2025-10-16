Post Malone Fan Dies After Hit With Debris While Evacuating REDWEST Festival

A festivalgoer died while evacuating a music festival held in Utah over the weekend.

The 23-year-old woman, identified as Ava Ahlander, was attending the REDWEST festival in Salt Lake City on October 11. Due to severe weather, festival organizers notified tens of thousands of attendees to seek shelter. According to FOX 13, Ahlander had gone to her car to ride out the storm and was struck by a 2 x 12-inch scaffolding board from a nearby construction site after she stepped out of the vehicle.

The publication reported that Ahlander suffered critical injuries; she was transported to the hospital and her family confirmed that she passed away on Monday.

“It just hit her in the head…in the neck,” her uncle Bobby Ahlander told KUTV. “It was hard. It was fast. The doctors said after they were able to get her stable and do a CT scan that it basically crushed her brain stem.”

Her family told FOX 13 in a statement that “Ava was an absolute delight of a human being” and “everyone loved her.”

“She was an avid concertgoer and had flown in from Seattle to go see Post Malone with her friends,” the family said.

Advertisement

A GoFundMe has been launched by Ahlander’s family to cover memorial, burial, and medical expenses, along with counseling for those affected by her loss.

“We are heartbroken to share that Ava Ahlander tragically passed away this weekend following an accident near the Redwest Music Festival,” the GoFundMe description reads. “Ava was a beautiful soul whose kindness, warmth, and adventurous spirit touched everyone around her. Even in her passing, Ava continues to give the gift of life to others as an organ donor—a final act of generosity that truly reflects her caring nature and desire to help those in need.”

Already, the GoFundMe has surpassed its initial $15,000 goal, and her family revealed the remaining funds will be donated to a charity in her name.

Post Malone, nor the festival, have released a statement following the news.

REDWEST’s Saturday show was cancelled amid the weather, including Post Malone’s headlining performance. Sunday’s edition went-on as planned, featuring Noah Kahan and The Red Clay Strays.