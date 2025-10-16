Priscilla Block at Grizzly Rose, Denver: tickets on sale

Priscilla Block brings catchy, confessional country to the Grizzly Rose in Denver on Feb. 6, 2026, at 8 p.m. The famed honky-tonk’s roomy dance floor and Western atmosphere make it a favorite stop for rising Nashville stars and Rocky Mountain country fans alike.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at the Grizzly Rose box office or grab seats through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Block’s live shows blend modern country hooks with sing-along choruses, perfect for a venue where the crowd is part of the show. Expect a night that moves from heartfelt ballads to feel-good anthems, with plenty of two-stepping opportunities along the way. With winter weekends drawing strong turnouts, advance planning helps you secure a great spot on the floor or a view from the rail.

Consider rideshare or early arrival to simplify parking. Denver’s country calendar can stack up around big weekends, and the Grizzly Rose typically rewards the early birds with easy entry and room to dance.

Shop for Priscilla Block tickets at the Grizzly Rose on Feb. 6, 2026

