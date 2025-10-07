Q102 Jingle Ball tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Xfinity Mobile Arena

Q102 Jingle Ball returns to Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 15, 2025, featuring a star-studded lineup including AJR, Alex Warren, and BigXthaPlug. The annual holiday concert brings together top pop and hip-hop acts for one unforgettable night of music and festive cheer.

Tickets for this year’s Jingle Ball are on sale now. Fans can buy through the venue box office or at ScoreBig, where all tickets come with no hidden service fees.

Each year, the iHeartRadio Q102 Jingle Ball tour delivers some of the biggest names in music to fans across the country. The Philadelphia stop is always a highlight, combining chart-topping hits, fan-favorite artists, and holiday spirit for a one-of-a-kind live experience.

