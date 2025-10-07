Raiding the Rock Vault tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Hard Rock Live

Raiding the Rock Vault continues its hit Las Vegas residency at Hard Rock Live on October 25, 2025. The award-winning production celebrates classic rock anthems performed by real rock ’n’ roll legends in an immersive concert experience.

Featuring members of bands like Heart, Whitesnake, and Quiet Riot, Raiding the Rock Vault delivers decades of rock history in one powerhouse show. With its mix of storytelling, iconic hits, and live energy, the Vegas show remains a must-see for music lovers visiting the Strip.

