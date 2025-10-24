Rainbow Kitten Surprise brings its dynamic alt-pop to The Salt Shed Indoors in Chicago on Feb. 28, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The band’s genre-bending sound—elastic melodies, intricate rhythms, and soaring vocals—has turned rooms across the country into full-voice singalongs, and this winter stop is poised to do the same.

Tickets for Feb. 28 are on sale now. Buy at The Salt Shed box office or shop at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees and straightforward checkout.

From hushed ballads to beat-driven climaxes, RKS leans on sharp storytelling and crowd-pleasing dynamics that land especially well in The Salt Shed’s acoustically tuned indoor space. Expect a set that spans the catalog and showcases new material, all filtered through the band’s magnetic stage presence.

Located along the North Branch, the venue offers easy access, great sightlines, and plenty of nearby spots for pre- or post-show plans. Add it to your winter calendar and get set for a cathartic Chicago night.

