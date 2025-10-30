Rainbow Kitten Surprise tickets on sale in Dallas at The Bomb Factory

Rainbow Kitten Surprise brings its genre-blending indie sound to The Bomb Factory in Dallas on March 23, 2026, at 8 p.m. The Deep Ellum favorite is an ideal setting for the band’s dynamic live show, which fuses tight harmonies, driving rhythms, and the kind of communal singalongs that have grown a devoted fan base.

Tickets for the March 23 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the venue box office or at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—helpful for locking in seats without surprises at checkout.

Expect a set that spans the band’s catalog, from intimate, acoustic-leaning moments to big, exuberant crescendos. The Bomb Factory’s clear sightlines and punchy production make it a strong match for Rainbow Kitten Surprise’s shifts from hushed storytelling to full-throttle energy. With Dallas’ lively live-music scene and the venue’s reputation for memorable nights, this date should be high on the calendar for North Texas concertgoers seeking an uplifting night out.

Arrive early to enjoy the neighborhood’s pre-show options, then settle in for a performance that mixes indie, folk, and alternative textures into a crowd-pleasing evening. Whether you’ve followed the band for years or you’re discovering them live for the first time, this Dallas stop promises a spirited set in one of the city’s most talked-about rooms.

