Raptors 905 tickets on sale for matchup vs. College Park Skyhawks in Mississauga

Raptors 905 return to the court at Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, to take on the College Park Skyhawks on November 7, 2025. The game promises fast-paced basketball action as the Toronto Raptors’ G League affiliate continues its pursuit of championship glory.

Tickets for the November 7 matchup are available now through the Paramount Fine Foods Centre box office and ScoreBig. Fans can save 5% by using code TICKETNEWS5 at checkout, with all orders through ScoreBig guaranteed to have no hidden fees.

Known for developing future NBA stars, Raptors 905 deliver an exciting, family-friendly experience that combines competitive gameplay with affordable entertainment. The upcoming clash against the Skyhawks is expected to be one of the highlights of the early G League season.

Shop for Raptors 905 vs. College Park Skyhawks tickets at Paramount Fine Foods Centre on November 7, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Raptors 905 vs. College Park Skyhawks tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.