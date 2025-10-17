Real Estate tickets on sale in Chicago at Metro

Real Estate brings jangly guitar-driven indie pop to Metro Chicago on Jan. 16, 2026. Fans can look forward to an evening of shimmering melodies, wistful lyrics, and the easygoing charm that defines their signature sound.

Tickets for the Jan. 16 show are on sale now. Grab them at the Metro box office or through ScoreBig, where tickets to major events come with no hidden fees — a transparent way to secure your seats.

Real Estate’s lush harmonies and relaxed rhythms have made them a staple in indie music circles for over a decade. Performing at Metro — one of Chicago’s most beloved live music venues — promises an intimate yet energetic concert experience for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Expect a mix of crowd favorites and deep cuts spanning their career, all delivered with the band’s characteristic warmth and precision.

Shop for Real Estate tickets at Metro Chicago on January 16, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Real Estate tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.