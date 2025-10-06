Riverdance tickets on sale in Columbia at Koger Center for the Arts

Riverdance brings its iconic celebration of Irish music and dance to the Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia, South Carolina, on February 8, 2026. Audiences can experience the thunderous rhythms and dazzling choreography that have captivated fans for nearly three decades.

Tickets for Riverdance in Columbia are available now at the box office

Since its 1995 debut, Riverdance has become a cultural phenomenon, blending traditional Irish dance with modern staging and music. This production promises renewed energy, spectacular lighting, and the artistry that continues to inspire audiences around the world.

The Koger Center’s elegant setting provides the perfect stage for this international favorite, delivering a breathtaking evening of dance, music, and storytelling.

