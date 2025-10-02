Rock the South Announces 2026 Dates, New Permanent Home in Decatur

Rock the South will return next summer with a new permanent home in Decatur, Alabama, organizers announced Thursday. The 15th annual festival is set for June 11-13, 2026, at a newly developed site called The Fields at Decatur.

The three-day event, billed as “The Biggest Party in the South,” has drawn hundreds of thousands of fans since its launch in Cullman, Ala., more than a decade ago. The move to Decatur marks the first time festival owners Peachtree Entertainment will control the property outright, a shift designed to allow long-term investment in infrastructure and fan amenities.

“In 2026, we’re taking it to the next level,” said Nathan Baugh, CEO of Peachtree Entertainment. “Rock the South has always been about more than music; it’s about tradition, community, and celebrating the South at its best. After 15 years, it was time to create a permanent home that reflects that spirit.”

The Fields at Decatur will offer more than 150 acres of usable space, expanded campgrounds with engineered drainage, shaded fan hangout areas, and an upgraded VIP section. For the first time, the festival will also feature a second stage—sponsored by Raised Rowdy—inside a new fan zone.

“Rock the South was born in Cullman, and for me it will always be home,” said Shane Quick, Peachtree Entertainment co-founder and president of live events. “Moving to Decatur is not about leaving those roots behind, it’s about building on them. The Fields at Decatur gives us the space, flexibility, and future we’ve always dreamed of.”

Local officials welcomed the announcement, citing the festival’s potential economic impact. Since its inception, Rock the South has generated more than $150 million for Cullman, according to organizers. The move to Decatur is expected to create similar opportunities for tourism and local businesses across North Alabama.

“I am so excited that Rock the South is coming to Decatur,” said Mayor-elect Kent Lawrence. “This premier country music festival will be an event our citizens can truly enjoy, while also attracting visitors from across the country to experience all that our great city has to offer.”

The full artist lineup and ticket details will be announced in the coming months. Fans can register for presale access at RockTheSouth.com.